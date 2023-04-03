Advertise
Two border patrol agents rescued on same day

By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations announced the rescue of two Border Patrol agents on the same day.

A Tucson Air Branch H125 A-Star crew on patrol responded to a Casa Grande Border Patrol Station report of an injured agent March 29. The agent suffered a broken leg in an on-duty dirt bike incident. The A-Star crew landed and triaged the agent’s injuries before he was flown to University Medical Center in Tucson for treatment of a compound fracture of the ankle.

That same morning, a Tucson Air Branch UH-60 crew responded to a request for aid from a Border Patrol agent in pursuit of a suspected migrant in the remote and rugged Baboquivari mountains. During the pursuit, the migrant stumbled into an aggressive swarm of bees which attacked him and the agent. The Border Patrol agent endured multiple stings on his face and neck and the migrant suffered more than 50 bee stings across his torso.

The aircrew did not have a suitable landing zone so the crew hovered over the men to ward off the swarm. An agent trained in Helicopter Rope Suspension Technique used Air Rescue Vests to lift and relocate the agent and migrant to another landing zone. The aircrew delivered the injured migrant to the Buenos Aires Refuel Site where he was transferred to an ambulance for treatment.

AMO agents frequently respond to search and rescue requests and are capable of dynamically shifting to accomplish humanitarian missions in challenging terrain and weather conditions because of specialized training and equipment. AMO crews conducted 447 rescues in Fiscal Year 2022. Fiscal Year 2023 to date, AMO crews have completed 59 rescues.

