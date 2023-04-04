Be prepared for dust pollution to be a problem today

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - High winds means bad air for those who may have breathing troubles.

The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality issued a Dust Action Day for coarse Particulate Matter for today due to high winds over the last 24 hours.

Those who are most likely to be sensitive to dust pollution include children, older adults, and people with heart or lung diseases.

Sensitive individuals should reduce their level of activity when outside today because breathing small particles can irritate the respiratory system and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases.

The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality says there are some things people can do reduce the amount of particulate matter.

That includes eliminating fireplace and wood stove use, avoiding burning leaves, trash, and other materials, avoiding using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment, avoiding using leaf blowers, and avoiding the use of off-highway vehicles (OHVs).

PDEQ’s Clean Air Program monitors air pollution in our region at 16 air quality monitoring sites.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.