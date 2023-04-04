Busy interchange to close until 2024 for widening project

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Orange Grove Road interchange will close at Interstate 10 on Wednesday as part of a project to rebuild and widen I-10 from Ruthrauff to Ina roads in the Tucson area.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said the closure will begin at 5:00 a.m. and will include all exit and entrance ramps except for the I-10 westbound off-ramp.

The closure is anticipated to remain in place until 2024.

The Orange Grove Road interchange closure is required for a $171 million Arizona Department of Transportation project to improve the safety and traffic flow on a four-mile section of I-10, in part by adding a fourth traffic lane in each direction and adding lanes to the exit and entrance ramps at the Orange Grove and Sunset roads interchanges.

Once the project is completed in late 2025, I-10 will carry four lanes of traffic from 22nd Street to Ina Road.

ADOT is working on another project to rebuild the Sunset Road interchange so new bridges carry it over 1-10. Another project funded by Pima County will extend Sunset Road east to River Road which will include new bridges over the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and the Rillito River.

The project will require closing the Sunset Road interchange this Spring until the project is completed.

Other improvements include:

Widening 4 miles of I-10 from three to four lanes, with an additional auxiliary lane between on and off ramps.

Rebuilding the Orange Grove Road interchange to allow for higher clearance

Replacing bridges at Canada del Oro Wash and Rillito River

Constructing an access path to the Chuck Huckelberry Loop from Sunset Road

Related work on lighting, landscaping and drainage

For most of the project, traffic will be shifted to the I-10 frontage roads.

ADOT will minimize traffic impacts by keeping three lanes of traffic open during peak traffic hours, with lane restrictions only during overnight hours.

While Orange Grove and Sunset road interchanges are closed, motorists should consider Ruthrauff and Ina roads as alternate routes.

ADOT will maintain access to local businesses throughout the project.

The I-10 project is part of the Regional Transportation Authority’s roadway improvement plan, managed by the Pima Association of Governments.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/i10ina2ruthrauff.

