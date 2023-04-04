Advertise
Evacuations lifted for people living nearby the Williams Fire

At this time, there’s no word yet on what caused the fire.
By Alex Valdez
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:10 PM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Crews are hard at work battling the Williams Fire in southern Arizona.

As of Monday night, fire emergency crews said they have pretty good control of the fire and many people who were evacuated were able to return to their homes.

The Williams Fire spread around Highway 91 near Hereford forcing many to be evacuated from their homes.

Doug Kittleson was one of the many people evacuated and never thought this could happen so close to home.

“The further it went the worst it got,” Kittleson said. “My reaction to seeing black smoke is evidently a building was going up of some kind.”

Kittleson was finishing a late lunch when he noticed thick black smoke not too far from where he lived.

He said not knowing what was happening, he quickly grabbed his camera to capture pictures of the flames. That’s when his wife got the notification about evacuating the area.

“We actually got a text message on my wife’s phone,” Kittleson said. “It just said they were evacuating the area and that’s all I knew.”

Officials say multiple fire agencies responded to the fire. According to crews the flames grew to over 500 acres, burning two homes.

At this time, there’s no word yet on what caused the fire. However, Kaleb Mauzy the Deputy Chief of Fry Fire Department tells13 News this could be the start of a busy season.

“It’s gonna be a bad fire season so anytime we get a chance when we talk about this fire safety you know it’s it’s getting windy so we need to be real careful with burning at people’s homes and try to get rid of fuel.”

Kittleson and others hope people living in the area will take fire precautions seriously so that way everyone can be safe.

“Keep your lawn mowing short and no fires, with this wind we can see what happens,” Kittleson said. “In just half an hour’s time, it was clear across the river. That’s like four miles.”

Chief Mauzy wants to remind the community of the importance of setting up emergency alerts on cell phones. He highly recommends downloading the My-Alerts App to stay up to date with important information like evacuations.

