FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Much cooler weather Tuesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a stretch of highs in the 80s to kick off April, temperatures plummet into the 50s and 60s today. Plentiful sunshine remains on tap, but highs will run 15° to 20° below normal for this time of year! Conditions will still be breezy with the highest gusts shifting closer to the New Mexico border. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of Cochise, Graham, and Greenlee Counties from 11 AM to 7 PM.

A chilly night is ahead with temperatures dropping near or below freezing. Our warming trend picks back up for the rest of the week with a strong ridge pushing highs into the upper 80s and low 90s by Easter Sunday.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high around 60°. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Frosty start. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high around 80°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

