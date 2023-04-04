FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Near-freezing temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - We have a First Alert Action Night tonight for a Freeze Warning across much of Pima and Pinal Counties. Temperatures will range between 30 and 34 degrees across much of Tucson. If the Tucson airport hits 32 degrees, it will be our coldest April night since 1945. Tonight, we’re looking at temperatures as low as 20 degrees in Willcox and 25 degrees in Douglas. In addition to the cold, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8pm Tuesday evening for parts of Cochise, Graham and Greenlee counties. Wednesday we begin a rapid rapid warm-up that will take us into the 90s for the first time this year on Easter Sunday.

