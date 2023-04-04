Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather changes this week

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather changes this week
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A RED FLAG WARNING remains in effect until 8pm Monday evening for most of Southern Arizona below 5,500′ in elevation. In addition, WIND ADVISORY will expire at 11pm Monday night due to winds gusting over 50mph.

A FREEZE WATCH takes effect late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, as lows in Tucson will be close to 32 degrees by sunrise Wednesday.

Next, get ready for a big swing in our temperatures. After highs only in the 50°s on Tuesday, we’ll warm into the 80°s for Easter Weekend.

Next Monday is likely to be our first 90+ day of the year in Tucson.

