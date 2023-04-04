Javelina attacks dog, owner in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department in Tucson announced another javelina attack.

This one happened in the 3700 Block of N. Swan Road this morning, April 4.

Arizona Game and Fish says a dog and its owner were attacked when placing trash in a dumpster.

The Department warns garbage attracts javelina and its best to take it to the curb on the day of pickup.

