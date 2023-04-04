Advertise
New Fox Restaurant Concept Flower Child opening on Tuesday in Tucson

By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:31 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Native Sam Fox is set to open one of his popular concepts in Tucson. The new restaurant, Flower Child, is set to open on Tuesday, April 4.

The restaurant is located off of Fort Lowell and Campbell where the Old Chicago used to be, next to another Fox Restaurant Concept (FRC), DoughBird.

Flower Child is known for its fast-casual and healthy dining options adding to the growing list of FRC’s in Tucson.

“Everyone was waiting for us to come here. I think a lot of people saw it coming but it took a little longer than we anticipated,” Regional Chef for Flower Child Max Rock said. He added he’s eager for Tucsonans to come to try this concept. “We have a very tight Fox Restaurant Concept in the Phoenix area. For Flower Child, we’re just really excited to join the Fox concepts that are already in Tucson.”

Rock said lots of people have already come by waiting for the restaurant to open. Areli Medorio is one of many who are coming to scope out the murals.

“It looks really cool and I can’t wait to go in there,” she said.” In Tucson, we have a lot of restaurants. It’s a lot of different cultures here. We have great new things. And now they’re bringing something new here and I’m excited to try.”

While Flower Child is expected to open Tuesday. You’ll have to wait a little longer for Doughbird as it’s expected to open during the summer.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

