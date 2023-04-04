Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Record-breaking winnings: Guest turns $10 bet into over $14M

The property said it had confirmed with IGT and the guest’s massive win marked the biggest slot...
The property said it had confirmed with IGT and the guest’s massive win marked the biggest slot machine jackpot in Reno history.(Twitter / @AtlantisReno via CNN Newsource)
By Caitlin Lilly and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:20 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – Someone went to Atlantis Casino in Reno Sunday and came home with record-breaking winnings.

The lucky guest turned a $10 bet into more than $14 million after winning a massive Megabucks jackpot.

According to the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, the unidentified guest won a Megabucks Jackpot worth $14,005,832.09.

The property said it had confirmed with IGT and the guest’s massive win marked the biggest slot machine jackpot in Reno history.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County detectives investigate suspicious death near Rose Canyon Lake.
Authorities find man dead on Mount Lemmon, suspicious death investigation ongoing
Fire North of Waters Road, South of Hereford Road along San Pedro River
Williams Fire: Evacuations lifted and roadways open in Hereford
Police in Tucson said 20-year-old Alexis Torres Santiago died in an early-morning crash in the...
Police identify man killed in crash near Congress Street, I-10 in Tucson
For a second time in less than a year a teen shot to death at apartment complex.
For a second time in less than a year a teen shot to death at apartment complex
A 12-year-old boy who went missing from a campsite has been found safe.
Deputies find boy who went missing from campsite near Apache Junction

Latest News

An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO...
Finland set to join NATO, dealing major blow to Russia
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Forecast warns of more severe storms in South, Midwest
Former president Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Monday, April 3, 2023....
Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges
This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus.
US military says senior IS commander killed in Syria