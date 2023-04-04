Search and rescue members find 2 hikers in distress in Catalinas

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two hikers who wandered off a trail have been found about 2 miles from Incinerator Ridge.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Search and Rescue members are staying with them until a helicopter can aid in the rescue.

The hikers are not injured, but have mild hypothermia.

The Pima County Air Unit helicopter can’t be used until winds calm down.

Incinerator Ridge is an area near Mount Bigelow popular with hikers and campers.

