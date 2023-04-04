Advertise
Search and rescue members find 2 hikers in distress in Catalinas

The Pima County Air Unit helicopter (shown here in a file photo) can’t be used in the rescue...
The Pima County Air Unit helicopter (shown here in a file photo) can’t be used in the rescue effort on Incinerator Ridge until winds calm down.(Source: PCSD)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Two hikers who wandered off a trail have been found about 2 miles from Incinerator Ridge.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Search and Rescue members are staying with them until a helicopter can aid in the rescue.

The hikers are not injured, but have mild hypothermia.

The Pima County Air Unit helicopter can’t be used until winds calm down.

Incinerator Ridge is an area near Mount Bigelow popular with hikers and campers.

