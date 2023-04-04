For a second time in less than a year a teen shot to death at apartment complex.

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -For the second time in less than a year, a teen has been fatally shot at a Tucson apartment complex near Shannon and Anklam.

The Tucson Police Department said 18-year-old Ruben Rios was found shot in a vehicle at The Ranch at Star Pass, which is located at 41 South Shannon Road.

The TPD said Rios died at the scene and that its homicide and gang units responded to continue the investigation.

Several people were interviewed and the investigation is ongoing, according to the TPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

On June 26, 2022, 18-year-old Nathan Callahan was fatally shot during a pool party at the same apartment complex.

Investigators said Callahan got into a fight with a group of men prior to the shooting but that Callahan did not start the fight.

Callahan’s friend was also injured in the shooting but he survived.

In January 2023, 13 News’ Carsyn Currier spoke with Callahan’s family and friends.

They are still hoping someone out there will help to identify the suspects.

13 News has been told more than 300 people were at that pool party when Callahan was shot.

Anyone with information about Callahan’s death can call 88-CRIME.

