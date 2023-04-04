Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Son of Golder Ranch Captain who passed away gets special escort back to school

Son of Golder Ranch Captain who passed away gets escort to school
Son of Golder Ranch Captain who passed away gets escort to school(Golder Ranch Fire District)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The son of late Golder Ranch Fire Captain Randall Watts received a special sendoff when he returned to school for the first time since his father’s passing.

Golder Ranch Engine 373 dropped Eli off at school so he could have people there to support him.

Golder Ranch Fire says Eli was so excited to see all of his classmates and teachers welcoming him back.

Captain Watts passed away unexpectedly on the evening of March 21, 2023.

Captain Watts started his career at the Golder Ranch Fire District in August of 2002 and held the rank of Captain since 2014.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said 42-year-old Jesus Andres Gutierrez was arrested around 1 a.m....
UPDATE: Man accused of killing Tucson woman arrested after standoff
Pima County detectives investigate suspicious death near Rose Canyon Lake.
Authorities find man dead on Mount Lemmon, suspicious death investigation ongoing
Forward progress stopped for Williams Fire in Cochise County
For a second time in less than a year a teen shot to death at apartment complex.
For a second time in less than a year a teen shot to death at apartment complex
Police in Tucson said 20-year-old Alexis Torres Santiago died in an early-morning crash in the...
Police identify man killed in crash near Congress Street, I-10 in Tucson

Latest News

The closure is anticipated to remain in place until 2024.
Busy interchange to close until 2024 for widening project
Be prepared for dust pollution to be a problem today
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
File photo
Javelina attacks dog, owner in Tucson