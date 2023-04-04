Son of Golder Ranch Captain who passed away gets special escort back to school

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The son of late Golder Ranch Fire Captain Randall Watts received a special sendoff when he returned to school for the first time since his father’s passing.

Golder Ranch Engine 373 dropped Eli off at school so he could have people there to support him.

Golder Ranch Fire says Eli was so excited to see all of his classmates and teachers welcoming him back.

Captain Watts passed away unexpectedly on the evening of March 21, 2023.

Captain Watts started his career at the Golder Ranch Fire District in August of 2002 and held the rank of Captain since 2014.

