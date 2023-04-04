Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Teen loses leg after injury at state wrestling meet

A high school student in Oregon loses their leg after a wrestling injury. (Source: KPTV)
By Nick Krupke and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A high school senior in Oregon is recovering after suffering what’s being called a freak injury during a wrestling competition.

KPTV spoke to 17-year-old Emillio Ayala from his hospital bed over the weekend.

Ayala said his leg was injured during a state wrestling meet at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum about five weeks ago.

The 17-year-old suffered an abnormal takedown at the state wrestling tournament and has since had his right leg amputated below the knee.

“It was a freak accident, but it was bad,” Ayala said. “It just severed everything, and I wasn’t able to move my foot. I couldn’t feel it.”

Ayala said he took up wrestling two years ago when his family moved from Southern California and continues to work through the injury.

“I just deal with the pain, there is obviously going to be pain, but I guess you could say I still feel like I have two legs,” he said.

So far, Ayala has undergone 12 surgeries in 24 days.

Ayala said this type of injury doesn’t usually happen, but he hasn’t lost his fight.

“Things happen for a reason, you just have to keep pushing on,” he said. “You can’t whine about it, it’s not going to do anything and I have to get through it.”

Ayala is scheduled to be released from the hospital this week, He said he plans to continue to heal at home before knee reconstruction surgery in two months followed by being fitted for a prosthetic.

“I know I am going to be fine. I will get a prosthetic and just be back to normal,” Ayala said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist Ayala and his family.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said 42-year-old Jesus Andres Gutierrez was arrested around 1 a.m....
UPDATE: Man accused of killing Tucson woman arrested after standoff
Pima County detectives investigate suspicious death near Rose Canyon Lake.
Authorities find man dead on Mount Lemmon, suspicious death investigation ongoing
Forward progress stopped for Williams Fire in Cochise County
For a second time in less than a year a teen shot to death at apartment complex.
For a second time in less than a year a teen shot to death at apartment complex
Police in Tucson said 20-year-old Alexis Torres Santiago died in an early-morning crash in the...
Police identify man killed in crash near Congress Street, I-10 in Tucson

Latest News

A pod of orcas was caught attacking two grey whales off the coast of California.
Drone video captures pod of orcas attack adult grey whales
FILE - A lead water service line from 1927 is seen on the ground on a residential street after...
In a first, EPA survey puts a number on lead pipes around US
LSU players celebrate after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against...
Biden to host NCAA champs UConn, LSU; doesn’t mention Iowa
Arianne Stechmann, 37, and Johnathan Kritzman, 31, were taken into custody at a hotel on April...
Couple accused of taking 2-year-old son from hospital after suspected overdose
The closure is anticipated to remain in place until 2024.
Busy interchange to close until 2024 for widening project