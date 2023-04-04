Advertise
TEP, University of Arizona partner on solar, shade project

TEP and UA clean energy
By Jack Cooper
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Electric Power is working with the University of Arizona to install a solar canopy on the university’s campus.

It will bring shade for students in the new student success district and is part of TEP’s push to have 70% solar or wind energy by 2035.

The new solar panels will generate 29 kilowatts of power, which is equivalent to roughly 3 or 4 houses around town, but all the power will go to the university.

TEP is donating the panels and the school is responsible for the construction. The project is expected to be finished by the end of summer.

When it’s done it’ll be 20 feet tall.

It’s another effort by both the university and TEP for clean energy. Officials say every project like this helps TEP toward its renewable energy goal.

“It’s not going to happen all at one time. Every effort, every new resource that we bring online to generate clean energy is a win,” spokesperson for TEP Joseph Barrios said. “And we have projects like this that demonstrate how we can have a more sustainable community.”

TEP is looking to increase monthly rates later this year. However, this project has nothing to do with the proposal and the panels already come from TEP’s available allotment.

