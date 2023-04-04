Tucson police searching for homicide suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Tucson Fire Department responded to a report of a dead female on April 2, at the 3500 block of S. Liberty Avenue.

According to the Tucson Police Department, officers learned that the family had arrived at the victim’s home to check her welfare. But when they entered the victim’s home, she was dead.

The TPD said the victim identified as 46-year-old Maria Acedo had signs of trauma.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit identified the suspect as 42-year-old Jesus Andres Gutierrez. Investigators learned that Ms. Acedo and the suspect were involved in a domestic relationship.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Gutierrez for 1st Degree Murder, 2nd Degree Burglary, 3rd Degree Burglary, and Auto Theft.

Police are actively searching for the suspect.

He is described as 5′6/160lbs. and is considered extremely dangerous.

Do not approach him if he is located and call 9-1-1 immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.