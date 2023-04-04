UPDATE: Man accused of killing Tucson woman arrested after standoff

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man has been arrested on a murder charge after a long standoff in Tucson early Tuesday, April 4.

The Tucson Police Department said 42-year-old Jesus Andres Gutierrez was arrested around 1 a.m. Tuesday when he walked out of a home near South12th Avenue and West Drexel Road.

Gutierrez was arrested on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and auto theft. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

The TPD said Gutierrez killed 46-year-old Maria Acedo and that the two were in a relationship.

Acedo’s body was found inside a home in the 3500 block of South Liberty Avenue on Sunday, April 2.

Officers were called to that home by Acedo’s family when they did not hear from here. The TPD said Acedo’s body had signs of trauma.

