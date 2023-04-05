Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

40-foot gray whale washes up on beach likely killed by boat, biologists say

The body of a dead whale has been found on a Washington state beach.
The body of a dead whale has been found on a Washington state beach.(Seattle Helicopter Share via CNN Newsource)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOX ISLAND, Wash. (Gray News) - A gray whale washed up on a Washington state beach over the weekend.

Researchers reported the whale’s body was found in the shallows of Fox Island in southern Puget Sound on Saturday.

An examination was conducted by biologists that revealed the adult male had been killed by blunt-force trauma likely from a vessel strike.

According to Cascadia Research Collective, a nonprofit research and educational organization, the animal was also found in a poor nutritional condition which likely contributed to it being more vulnerable to the vessel strike.

The whale, reported to be around 40 feet long, had been sighted alive in shallow waters on March 27 but died sometime between then and when it was discovered, according to the organization.

Researchers report there has been a decrease in prey available for gray whales in the area.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports there have been many gray whale strandings over the past few years on the West Coast, including four so far this year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said 42-year-old Jesus Andres Gutierrez was arrested around 1 a.m....
UPDATE: Man accused of killing Tucson woman arrested after standoff
The closure is anticipated to remain in place until 2024.
Busy interchange to close until 2024 for widening project
File photo
Javelina attacks dog, owner in Tucson
18-year-old Ruben Rios was found shot in a vehicle at The Ranch at Star Pass, which is located...
UPDATE: 17-year-old suspect in teen’s shooting death turns self in
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., second from right, welcomes Taiwanese President Tsai...
House Speaker McCarthy, Taiwan president meet as China protests
This photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and taken with a drone as it surveys...
Predawn Missouri tornado kills at least 5, sows destruction
The names of the two people killed have not yet been released.
Two killed in Tucson crash
The famed actor, who also starred in films and other TV series including “Boardwalk Empire,”...
Dealer pleads guilty in death of actor Michael K. Williams