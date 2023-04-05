Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arizona Attorney General bans TikTok on agency devices

The Arizona Attorney General's Office banned the use of TikTok on agency devices. The ban does...
The Arizona Attorney General's Office banned the use of TikTok on agency devices. The ban does not apply to privately-owned devices used by AAGO employees.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:52 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has banned the use of TikTok on all of the agency’s computers, mobile phones, and tablets.

Attorney General Kris Mayes made the announcement Wednesday, April 5, citing concerns over the social media platform’s potential security risks. The app, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has been criticized by U.S. officials for its data collection practices and its potential to be used as a tool for espionage by foreign governments.

“Data security is paramount, especially for government agencies that handle sensitive information,” Mayes said. “We cannot risk the potential exposure of our data to foreign entities. Banning TikTok on state-owned devices is a necessary measure to protect our operations, and I urge other state agencies to take the same proactive steps to safeguard their data.”

Mayes said she was not reassured by TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s recent testimony to a Congressional panel.

“Given the inability of TikTok’s CEO to definitively state that the Chinese government cannot access data collected from U.S. users, I remain unconvinced that the app’s security risks have been adequately addressed,” Mayes said.

Mayes announced the ban in an email to AAGO employees earlier this week. Notices were also sent to state agencies represented by the AAGO alerting them to this action and encouraging them to take similar precautions.

The ban does not apply to privately-owned devices used by AAGO employees.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said 42-year-old Jesus Andres Gutierrez was arrested around 1 a.m....
UPDATE: Man accused of killing Tucson woman arrested after standoff
The closure is anticipated to remain in place until 2024.
Busy interchange to close until 2024 for widening project
File photo
Javelina attacks dog, owner in Tucson
For a second time in less than a year a teen shot to death at apartment complex.
For a second time in less than a year a teen shot to death at apartment complex
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43
Search for suspects after javelina shot 17 times
Search for suspects after javelina shot with pellet gun
TPD's new website to report reckless driving has seen 60 reports filed in its first week.
TPD’s Traffic Watch sees over 60 reports filed in 1st week