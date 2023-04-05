Arizona Attorney General bans TikTok on agency devices

PHOENIX, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has banned the use of TikTok on all of the agency’s computers, mobile phones, and tablets.

Attorney General Kris Mayes made the announcement Wednesday, April 5, citing concerns over the social media platform’s potential security risks. The app, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, has been criticized by U.S. officials for its data collection practices and its potential to be used as a tool for espionage by foreign governments.

“Data security is paramount, especially for government agencies that handle sensitive information,” Mayes said. “We cannot risk the potential exposure of our data to foreign entities. Banning TikTok on state-owned devices is a necessary measure to protect our operations, and I urge other state agencies to take the same proactive steps to safeguard their data.”

Mayes said she was not reassured by TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s recent testimony to a Congressional panel.

“Given the inability of TikTok’s CEO to definitively state that the Chinese government cannot access data collected from U.S. users, I remain unconvinced that the app’s security risks have been adequately addressed,” Mayes said.

Mayes announced the ban in an email to AAGO employees earlier this week. Notices were also sent to state agencies represented by the AAGO alerting them to this action and encouraging them to take similar precautions.

The ban does not apply to privately-owned devices used by AAGO employees.

