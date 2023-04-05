Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Authorities in Santa Cruz County arrest eighth-grade student for making threats

Authorities in Santa Cruz County arrest eighth-grade student for making threats
Authorities in Santa Cruz County arrest eighth-grade student for making threats(Any)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:07 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A juvenile student from Desert Shadows Middle School in Santa Cruz County was arrested for making a threat.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said staff from Desert Shadows Middle School became aware of a threatening message written in a female restroom at the school on April 4 at 12:30 p.m.

The message threatened a mass shooting.

During the investigation, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office arrested one female eighth-grade student and referral of the names of two other female eighth-grade students to the county attorney for possible prosecution.

Authorities said the female student was arrested for making Terrorist Threats and Disruption of an Educational institution.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said 42-year-old Jesus Andres Gutierrez was arrested around 1 a.m....
UPDATE: Man accused of killing Tucson woman arrested after standoff
For a second time in less than a year a teen shot to death at apartment complex.
For a second time in less than a year a teen shot to death at apartment complex
Forward progress stopped for Williams Fire in Cochise County
Pima County detectives investigate suspicious death near Rose Canyon Lake.
Authorities find man dead on Mount Lemmon, suspicious death investigation ongoing
Police in Tucson said 20-year-old Alexis Torres Santiago died in an early-morning crash in the...
Police identify man killed in crash near Congress Street, I-10 in Tucson

Latest News

Man using digital device make payments online shopping and icon customer network connection on...
TUSD ransomware attack: What families can do
During the pandemic, the county issued about 250 rules, regulations, memos, and policies,...
Pima County rolling back 250 rules and regulations it passed to combat COVID-19
Late freeze in Southern Arizona threatens Spring gardens
Late freeze in Southern Arizona threatens Spring gardens
Four days after TUSD’s “brutal” ransomware attack on Feb. 3, the hackers sent an email to about...
TUSD’s Cyber Shutdown: TUSD confirms hackers accessed sensitive staff data