Authorities in Santa Cruz County arrest eighth-grade student for making threats

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A juvenile student from Desert Shadows Middle School in Santa Cruz County was arrested for making a threat.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said staff from Desert Shadows Middle School became aware of a threatening message written in a female restroom at the school on April 4 at 12:30 p.m.

The message threatened a mass shooting.

During the investigation, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office arrested one female eighth-grade student and referral of the names of two other female eighth-grade students to the county attorney for possible prosecution.

Authorities said the female student was arrested for making Terrorist Threats and Disruption of an Educational institution.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

