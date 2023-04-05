Candidate files to challenge Biden in 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A member of one of America’s most famous political families plans to challenge President Joe Biden for the White House in 2024.

CBS News and CNN are both reporting Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission.

The 69-year-old’s campaign to challenge incumbent President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination is considered a long shot. Self-help author Marianne Williamson

is also running in the Democratic race.

Kennedy is a nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the son of his slain brother Robert F. Kennedy.

