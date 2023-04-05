Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Chicago police send large response to downtown Trump Tower

A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel...
A large Chicago police presence arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Trump International Hotel and Tower.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Police said SWAT officers responded Wednesday to a domestic incident at the Trump International Hotel and Tower, located in the city’s central Loop near the Chicago River.

The large police presence outside the condo-hotel quickly drew attention from workers and tourists in the busy area.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” Chicago Police media representatives said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said 42-year-old Jesus Andres Gutierrez was arrested around 1 a.m....
UPDATE: Man accused of killing Tucson woman arrested after standoff
The closure is anticipated to remain in place until 2024.
Busy interchange to close until 2024 for widening project
File photo
Javelina attacks dog, owner in Tucson
For a second time in less than a year a teen shot to death at apartment complex.
For a second time in less than a year a teen shot to death at apartment complex
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon is pictured on Feb. 10, 2023. On Wednesday, April 5,...
Maryland AG releases report on Catholic Church sexual abuse
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., second from right, welcomes Taiwanese President Tsai...
House Speaker McCarthy, Taiwan president meet as China protests
A possible tornado impacts Knoxville, Iowa, amid severe weather in the Midwest....
Predawn Missouri tornado kills at least 5, sows destruction
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence faces reporters after making remarks at a GOP...
Pence won’t appeal order compelling grand jury testimony
A deputy in Florida helped remove an 8-foot alligator from a resident's pool.
Deputy helps pull 8-foot gator from family pool