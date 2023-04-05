Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Chilly start Wednesday ahead of warming trend

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:05 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Southern Arizona is one of the chilly spots across the country Wednesday morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s! Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The air will remain very dry, but winds will be much lighter compared to the past few days. Our warming trend takes hold starting Thursday with highs in the 80s through Saturday; Easter Sunday looks to bring us our first 90° day of the year in Tucson with more 90s taking us into early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Frosty start. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high around 80°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high around 90°.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

