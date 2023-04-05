FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The warm-up continues

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A nice warming trend got underway Wednesday afternoon, and will continue into Easter weekend.

Wednesday morning’s low of 32 degrees at the Tucson Airport was the first freeze in the month of April recorded at the airport since 1945.

Now, we’re likely to see our first 90 degree day of the year on Easter Sunday.

Our next shot of cooler air arrives late Wednesday of next week and our dry April weather pattern looks to stick with us through at least the middle of the month.

