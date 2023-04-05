Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

GRAPHIC: Scientists find 5-foot alligator inside dead python

A Burmese python’s last big meal turned out to be quite a doozy. (CNN, FRANK GIBSON, MIKE O'MALLEY, ROSIEKMOORE/INSTAGRAM)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:39 AM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Burmese python’s last big meal turned out to be quite a doozy: scientists found a 5-foot alligator inside when they opened the snake up.

Scientists at a Florida lab could feel something big inside a dead, 18-foot Burmese python, so they cut it open, performing what’s called a necropsy. Inside, they found a 5-foot, dead but still fairly intact alligator.

Rosie Moore, one of the scientists investigating the snake’s diet, shared the python video to her Instagram page.

“I actually thought it was pretty gross, too, and I’m used to necropsies and things,” she said. “We were taking breaks, running outside, trying to get some fresh air. I’ve never smelled anything like that.”

Florida encourages people to kill Burmese pythons because they eat many other species and reproduce rapidly. It’s commonly referred to as a “python invasion,” Moore said.

The python Moore was studying was euthanized by the people who found it and turned over for scientific study, Moore said on Instagram.

She learned what a “turducken” was when someone online compared the python and its alligator meal to the dish that features a chicken stuffed into a duck then stuffed into a turkey.

“Shoulda just cooked the whole thing! Woulda been some kinda creepy Cajun version of a turducken,” the comment read.

On top of her scientific work, Moore models part time because she likes the idea of changing the image of female scientists.

“Women in science are always portrayed as dorky, nerdy, shy,” she said.

The Burmese python is one of the largest snakes in the world. The largest one ever captured in Florida was over 18-feet-long, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said 42-year-old Jesus Andres Gutierrez was arrested around 1 a.m....
UPDATE: Man accused of killing Tucson woman arrested after standoff
The closure is anticipated to remain in place until 2024.
Busy interchange to close until 2024 for widening project
For a second time in less than a year a teen shot to death at apartment complex.
For a second time in less than a year a teen shot to death at apartment complex
File photo
Javelina attacks dog, owner in Tucson
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

Two people stand in front of a destroyed business in Wynne, Ark., on Saturday, April 1, 2023....
Risk of severe storms persists from Texas to Great Lakes
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in...
For McCarthy and Taiwan’s leader, visit marks historic first
A Burmese python’s last big meal turned out to be quite a doozy.
GRAPHIC: Burmese python swallowed 5-foot alligator, scientists say
After their daughter was stillborn, Keiran Massey and his fiancée, Carla Watson, placed her...
Ex-hospital workers accused of throwing away ashes of stillborn infant