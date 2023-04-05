Advertise
Oro Valley names two finalists for town manager

Jeff Wilkins and Larry Dorr are the two finalists to be town manager for Oro Valley.
Jeff Wilkins and Larry Dorr are the two finalists to be town manager for Oro Valley.(Town of Oro Valley)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:46 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Oro Valley Town Council has named two finalists for the town manager position. The Council has been working with consulting firm Ralph Andersen & Associates to recruit qualified candidates and narrow down the field from 40 applicants.

The Town of Oro Valley started the process of recruiting a town manager in September 2022, following the departure of former Town Manager Mary Jacobs. Deputy Town Manager Chris Cornelison has been serving as interim town manager during this process.

The two finalists Jeff Wilkins and Larry Dorr will interview with the Town Council, executive staff and a panel of community members next week on April 12-14.

Jeff Wilkins served as Director of Administration and Treasurer of Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio for about five years.

Larry Dorr has served as the Deputy City Manager and CFO for the City of Westminster, Colorado for the past three years.

An opportunity for the general public to meet/hear from the finalists and provide input will be announced later this week.

