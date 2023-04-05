Pima County rolling back 250 rules and regulations it passed to combat COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - During the pandemic, the county issued about 250 rules, regulations, memos, and policies, according to Pima County Administrator Jan Lesher.

Some were controversial and some were not. But what they all have in common, is they need to be taken off the books and It will be a long and tedious process.

They need to unwind these regulations because the White House has set May 11, 2023, as the end of the health emergency, in essence, ending the Covid pandemic which began in earnest in March 2020.

“Our ask is that we finally approve the end to all the rules and regulations that have been in place regarding the pandemic,” Lesher told the full board at its 4/4 meeting.

The covid pandemic seems a distant memory as most people have now ditched their masks, there’s not a lot of concern about practicing social distancing, and vaccines are no longer a condition of employment for Pima County, but it’s still an area that needs some cleanup.

“Someone who did not submit to the vaccination, they were separated, terminated from the county, they left, have been hired back,” asked District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy. “Have they received any back pay.”

They won’t unless the board votes to do so. It turns out fewer than two dozen workers were terminated because they refused to get vaccinated and according to the county administrator, they have been rehired.

“There were 19 individuals who were separated as a result of the vaccine mandate,” Lesher told Christy. “I believe they have all returned.”

There are still 3,000 county employees, about half of its workforce, who are still due time off given to them during the pandemic by a federal program just in case the time would be needed for quarantine. By a unanimous vote, the county has decided those workers will get that time even with the pandemic is no longer a threat.

“I think we should allow our employees whatever the remaining balance county employees have, 80 hours or the remaining balance that can be used at any time,” said District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson.

Many of the rules and regulations concerning covid have already been or will soon be removed from the books but some are tough to prepare for, such as the end of Title 42, the health policy which keeps asylum seekers in Mexico.

It’s expected that the numbers coming through Tucson after May 11th will double. How to handle those numbers is still being addressed.

In the coming days all the county signs which suggested people to wear masks, maintain social distancing or get a vaccine will disappear.

People can still do those things if they so choose, but after May 11, it will be voluntary.

