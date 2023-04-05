Advertise
Retired firefighter pulls 2 children, puppy from explosive house fire in south Phoenix

Video from the scene showed the backyard completely destroyed by the flames.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:52 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A retired firefighter is being hailed as a hero after saving two children from an explosive house fire in south Phoenix Wednesday morning.

Phoenix fire crews responded to calls of a house fire with explosions near 24th Street and Southern Avenue around 7:20 a.m. As they arrived to find heavy smoke and flames on the patio and backyard, fire officials learned that it was a gas-fed fire, with accelerants making it more difficult to put out. Luckily, a hazmat unit was also dispatched to the fire and was quickly able to secure the gas line. According to Joe Huggins with the Phoenix Fire Department, a number of propane tanks being stored in the backyard had also exploded. Witnesses said they believed the family worked in party rentals.

A retired firefighter, identified as Dana Lambert, told Arizona’s Family that he was driving home from the gym when he saw smoke. When he arrived, firefighters were working to get two young girls, ages 7 and 13, and their puppy out of the home. Lambert tells Arizona’s Family he then climbed through the window to help get everyone out.

He said the girls were screaming and crying in their bedroom, and that the parents were not home at the time. “You don’t think about it; you assume the risk, you go in and you pull the kids out,” said Lambert.

No one was hurt. Phoenix Fire’s Community Assistance Program is now working to help the family that was displaced. The fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

