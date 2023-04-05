Search for suspects after javelina shot with pellet gun

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering a reward of $500 for information leading to an arrest after a javelina was shot with a pellet gun.

A post on the department’s Twitter page stated the javelina was found February 28 at Saddlebrooke and had been shot 17 times.

The javelina did not survive.

Anyone with information can call 800-352-0700 and reference Operation Game Thief #23-000405.

You can remain anonymous.

