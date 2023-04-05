TPD’s Traffic Watch sees over 60 reports filed in 1st week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There’s a new effort to keep people safe on Tucson roads as Tucson police introduce a tool that lets anyone report dangerous drivers.

It’s called Traffic Watch and the Tucson Police Department says there are already dozens of complaints police are investigating. Police say 2022 was the deadliest year on Tucson’s streets with 99 traffic deaths.

On the website, there is an interactive map where you can pinpoint the exact location and submit information about what happened.

That includes adding any pictures or video as well as a license plate number. After you submit the survey, there are a couple of things that could happen.

A ticket could be issued to the driver, a warning could be sent or an officer could be sent out to talk to the driver.

”So this is a way of getting the community involved because a lot of times they’re the ones observing this behavior and then that way we can do an appropriate follow up in an appropriate timely manner as well,” TPD Lt. Lauren Pettey said.

And now TPD wants to remind everyone that it is against the law to record or take pictures while driving. So keep in mind, if you submit something that shows you driving and using your phone there is the possibility of getting a ticket yourself.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.