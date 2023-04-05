Two killed in Tucson crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Tucson police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the 7800 block of E. Tanque Verde Rd. this morning, April 5, before 11:40 a.m.

Tucson police said an adult-female passenger died at the scene. The adult male was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The names of the two people killed have not yet been released.

Detectives from the Traffic Investigations Unit are in the early stages of their investigation.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.