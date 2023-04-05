Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Two killed in Tucson crash

The names of the two people killed have not yet been released.
The names of the two people killed have not yet been released.(MGN Image)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:57 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Tucson police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at the 7800 block of E. Tanque Verde Rd. this morning, April 5, before 11:40 a.m.

Tucson police said an adult-female passenger died at the scene. The adult male was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The names of the two people killed have not yet been released.

Detectives from the Traffic Investigations Unit are in the early stages of their investigation.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said 42-year-old Jesus Andres Gutierrez was arrested around 1 a.m....
UPDATE: Man accused of killing Tucson woman arrested after standoff
The closure is anticipated to remain in place until 2024.
Busy interchange to close until 2024 for widening project
File photo
Javelina attacks dog, owner in Tucson
18-year-old Ruben Rios was found shot in a vehicle at The Ranch at Star Pass, which is located...
UPDATE: 17-year-old suspect in teen’s shooting death turns self in
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder and MobileCoin executive, slain at 43
A large police presence surrounds Trump Tower, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Chicago. Chicago...
Police: 1 hospitalized in incident at Chicago’s Trump Tower
18-year-old Ruben Rios was found shot in a vehicle at The Ranch at Star Pass, which is located...
UPDATE: 17-year-old suspect in teen’s shooting death turns self in
Search for suspects after javelina shot 17 times
Search for suspects after javelina shot with pellet gun