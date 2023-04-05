Advertise
Williams Fire update

Williams Fire perimeter
Williams Fire perimeter(Cochise County)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Arizona Bureau of Land Management conducted an aerial survey of the perimeter of the area affected by the Williams Fire.

Officials from the Cochise County Emergency Management have been conducting damage assessments all week.

The area of the fire is 1,320 acres and four structures were damaged (one residence and three outbuildings).

Mop-up operations are continuing today, and will likely be the final day of operations.

Cochise County would like to express sincere appreciation to the firefighters, law enforcement and other public safety agencies who worked so hard in difficult conditions to bring this fire under control. Thank you for your service.

