Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Mississippi authorities say a woman has been arrested for committing a sexual act with an animal.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 19-year-old Denise Frazier is facing charges that include unnatural intercourse and aggravated cruelty involving an animal.

According to the sheriff’s department, it received a complaint from a concerned resident regarding a graphic video posted to a social media channel depicting what appeared to be a sexual act between a woman and a male dog.

WDAM reports the department issued an arrest warrant after authorities investigated Frazier’s residence.

“In my 17 years in law enforcement, this is one of the most disturbing cases that I’ve ever investigated,” Sgt. J.D. Carter said. “JCSD is in possession of several videos that are so graphic that we are not at liberty to release them or even discuss them.”

Frazier is currently jailed in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending her initial court scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said 42-year-old Jesus Andres Gutierrez was arrested around 1 a.m....
UPDATE: Man accused of killing Tucson woman arrested after standoff
The closure is anticipated to remain in place until 2024.
Busy interchange to close until 2024 for widening project
File photo
Javelina attacks dog, owner in Tucson
18-year-old Ruben Rios was found shot in a vehicle at The Ranch at Star Pass, which is located...
UPDATE: 17-year-old suspect in teen’s shooting death turns self in
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme

Latest News

Video from the scene showed the backyard completely destroyed by the flames.
Retired firefighter pulls 2 children, puppy from explosive house fire in south Phoenix
18-year-old Ruben Rios was found shot in a vehicle at The Ranch at Star Pass, which is located...
UPDATE: 17-year-old suspect in teen’s shooting death turns self in
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks with reporters at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday, April 4,...
Indiana, Idaho governors sign bans on gender-affirming care
The Department of Defense seal is seen on a lectern before Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force...
Defense Department detains guest in hotel training mix-up
Animal Adventure Park in New York welcomed three female lion cubs.
CUTE: Animal Adventure Park welcomes 3 lion cubs