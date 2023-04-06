Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Arizona nonprofit helping people living with autism gain more independence

First Place AZ is collaborating with Creighton University Health Sciences to help residents learn social skills and basic health care needs.
By Casey Torres
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:18 PM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Independence is what most parents want for their kids, for them to have the basic skills needed to thrive on their own. It’s the same goal for people living with autism. First Place AZ, a local nonprofit, focuses its energy and resources on helping people living with autism and other neurodiversities, such as Down Syndrome, through a collaboration with Creighton University.

The partnership started a couple of years ago. Health Sciences students visit the nonprofit’s independent living apartment complex, First Place Phoenix, where about 60 residents live.

The Chief Operating Officer, Nancy Ottmann, said the nonprofit aims to give parents peace of mind. “They can feel comfortable for their son and daughter to be able to reside and be a productive member in society and be as independent as they have and can be,” said Ottmann.

The students help residents learn social skills, injury prevention tips, and basic health care needs such as medicine organization to avoid severe side effects or overdose.

Those are skills David Biederman, who lives at First Place, said the collaboration is helping him gain more independence. “Because if I’m not sure If I’ll ever truly be able to live on my own, but like, I know that there’s not always going to be like my mom, dad or someone like that,” said Biederman.

Jillian Ramos, a pharmacy student, said she loves chemistry and has always wanted a career where she could help people. “People do need help, and you’re in the world with everybody else and you’re not just alone in the world, so if you help out your neighbor, then you have lover for everybody,” said Ramos.

Aside from receiving school credit, Ramos said she’s also gaining experience that will help her in her career. She’s learning communication skills with other students studying for Occupation Therapy and Physical Therapy and also helping First Place residents. “This is really important, like as soon as I graduate and go out in the field, because I do have to communicate with doctors. I have to communicate with nurses or other health professionals as well to make sure our patients get better,” said Ramos.

“It doesn’t matter what someone says. We can all do it,” said Bierdman. He says residents also visited Creighton University to learn how the curriculum applies to what they’re learning at First Place.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The names of the two people killed have not yet been released.
Two killed in Tucson crash
The closure is anticipated to remain in place until 2024.
Busy interchange to close until 2024 for widening project
PCSD said that a victim was shot in the leg.
PCSD investigating road rage incident in Tucson
18-year-old Ruben Rios was found shot in a vehicle at The Ranch at Star Pass, which is located...
UPDATE: 17-year-old suspect in teen’s shooting death turns self in
TPD's new website to report reckless driving has seen 60 reports filed in its first week.
TPD’s Traffic Watch sees over 60 reports filed in 1st week

Latest News

Invasive weed is taking over Tucson
Do you have this weed in your yard? Experts say the Stinknet is causing major problems
Marana police Officer Brian Neuman says parents can be held responsible for their kids’ actions...
Deadly crash raises concerns about kids and dirt bikes
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
Ice climber dies after pushing other climber out of harm’s way
A pilot in South Africa made a startling discovery while flying a light aircraft.
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat
Echoing Hope Ranch is raising money to pay for evacuation costs and property damage caused by...
Echoing Hope Ranch deals with damage from Williams Fire