Businesses along I-10 Frontage Road hopeful despite latest construction closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Businesses along I-10 are gearing up for a long construction project.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, this latest widening project is expected to last close to two years.

Kimberly Chadwick the assistant manager at Cowtown Boots is hopeful her customers will keep supporting the business despite the headaches the construction might bring. She just wants to make sure people going to and from the store are safe and aware.

Chadwick knows a thing or two about fitting for the right shoe.

“We got to get boots, we’re in Arizona. It’s like a staple,” Chadwick said. “If you live in Tucson, Arizona, you have to have a pair of boots.”

For close to 50 years, Cowtown Boots a family-owned western wear store has been the go-to for boots, hats, and belts in Tucson.

Chadwick says this isn’t the store’s first rodeo. The Ruthrauff Overpass construction taught them how to deal with this bumpy road.

“Unfortunately this is not the first time that construction has altered,” Chadwick said. “We are looking towards the future outlook.”

Cowtown Boots is right off I-10, in between Sunset and Ruthruaff, the heart of where all the construction is happening. Chadwick worries visitors passing by will be turned away by all the cones and detours.

However, she says she’ll be learning from those customers who have grown up with the store.

“Watching them come in as little babies for their first pair of boots, watching them go through high school and graduate and watch them have families of their own,” Chadwick said.

Safety is at the top of Chadwick’s mind. She wants to remind customers the store is still open. However, it’s important to stay vigilant.

“Do the speed limit and read the signs,” Chadwick said. “It’s very confusing for a lot of people who aren’t familiar with a frontage road.”

According to ADOT construction is expected to be on Sunset Road until 2025.

Many of the businesses along the frontage road on I-10 just want you to remember they are open and ready to serve.

Chadwick said customers can look for construction updates on Cowtown’s Facebook Page.

