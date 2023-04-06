Deadly crash raises concerns about kids and dirt bikes

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - There are new safety concerns about kids riding dirt bikes in neighborhoods around Tucson. It comes after a 15-year-old was hit and killed on the east side of town in March.

Now first responders are making sure everyone knows and understands the rules to avoid a tragedy like that from happening again.

They say when it comes to kids riding dirt bikes there are two deciding factors about whether it’s legal or not for someone under the age of 16.

If the dirt bike has a top speed of less than 20 mph and the motor is less than 48 cubic centimeters, no license is needed.

But if that’s not the case, then you must have a Class L license.

If the bike is being driven on public roads then the same laws as cars must be followed, like stopping at stop signs and riding on the right side of the road.

And if the rider is under 18, a helmet must be worn.

Parents can also be held responsible for their kids’ actions and given a ticket if their child is breaking any of these laws.

“They need to understand the basic rules of the road,” Marana police Officer Brian Neuman said. “They need to teach their kids what a stop sign is, when to look for cars, how they need to drive. They need to ride on the right side of the road. They can not ride on other people’s property and they need to ride safely and within their own abilities. Anything outside of that is dangerous and is a hazard not only to them but anybody else on the road.”

The Marana Police Department receives a number of calls about this, but unless police catch someone in the act of breaking the law, there isn’t much they can do.

MPD says you can either call 911 or if it’s not an emergency you can call 520-682-4032.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.