Echoing Hope Ranch deals with damage from Williams Fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After three days, residents and staff are returning to Echoing Hope Ranch to begin their recovery after the Williams Fire forced them to evacuate on Monday, April 3.

The fire came within feet of destroying the entire ranch, which is for people with autism and other developmental disabilities. While none of the buildings were destroyed in the fire, there is still a lot of damage around the property.

“I have never seen something like this. It was completely devastating and it was very emotional for the first couple of days, but when we saw our team come together, it takes moments like this to really understand how much of a family we are,” said Chanse Frenette, co-executive director of Echoing Hope Ranch.

Within 15 minutes of the fire starting, about 40 residents and staff evacuated the ranch. While all the residents are safely back home, it will now take a few days for them to adjust to their normal schedules.

“Individuals with autism or intellectual disabilities, they really thrive on routine, they thrive on schedules, and for two or three days their schedule has obviously been thrown off so it will take an adjustment to get them back, but they are doing just fine,” Frenette said.

Frenette said he is grateful to his staff and Border Patrol who stepped up to get all their animals out during the evacuation. It would have been devastating to lose any of them as they play an important role at the ranch.

“These animals serve a therapeutic purpose from birth. They are trained to provide therapeutic benefits, so if we lost them, a lot of individuals we serve would have lost the bond, that connection that they formed with that animal since their birth,” Frenette said.

And while all the residents and animals are safe, there is extensive damage to the property that affects how they operate.

The fire damaged all their custom bikes, which cost more than $1,000 each.

“So, they are specially made for the individuals that we serve. We use those to ride around and get recreation and exercise nearly every week, and now without those bikes we’re at a complete loss,” Frenette said.

The fire also destroyed all the firewood they had stored for their firewood program.

“We sell it to the public and it allows our individuals to interact with the community and build a source of income so we can offset the wages that they earn. So it was a huge loss to come out there and see that thousands of dollars of wood was lost and up in smoke,” Frenette said.

The fire damaged part of their garden and killed most of their crops as their water supply was cut off. This food was used to supply the residents and community partners. Now, they are faced with a major setback going forward.

“We are starting fresh, and we are about two weeks behind schedule because of the weather, so now we are set back further to meet our quotas for the farm to schools and farmers market,” Frenette said.

This garden was also a way that the residents made their money, and now the ranch is trying to figure out how to offset the wages that were lost over the past few days.

And in the meantime, Frenette said it is devastating to not see the residents out there working, as it brought much joy to their day.

“It’s been sad to not see them out here working the farm because that’s what they enjoy, that’s what they like to do but unfortunately for the last three days they haven’t been able to do it so they are aching to get back to work,” Frenette said.

Frenette added they are also waiting to get clearance from authorities to be able to use their hiking trail which leads to the river. This is where the residents often conducted science experiments and other activities.

Other damage to the ranch included the loss of their rainwater retention tank and pull-up bar which was the starting piece for their new fitness program.

Frenette said he is extremely grateful for all the first responders, Arizona Public Service and the community, without which they do not know where they would be right now.

To help Echoing Hope Ranch during its recovery process, you can donate on their GoFundMe page here.

