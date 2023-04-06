Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm Easter Weekend

By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Our warming trend continues into Easter weekend.

Easter sunrise will be at 6:02 a.m. with early morning temperatures in the low-50s.

By Sunday afternoon, we’ll climb into the upper-80s with a northwest breeze around 10mph.

The warmest days of the year, so far, will occur Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with our first 90 degree temperatures of the season thanks to a ridge of high pressure building over southern Arizona.

The ridge weakens on Thursday, allowing a Pacific cold front to move through Tucson late next week. It is not expected to bring any rain.

