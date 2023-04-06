Advertise
Interstate 10 completely closed in Marana after three killed in single-vehicle crash

At least three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash that caused the complete closure of...
At least three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash that caused the complete closure of Interstate 10 near Tangerine Road on Thursday, April 6.(@ThreeSonorans)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:32 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - At least three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash that caused the complete closure of Interstate 10 near Tangerine Road on Thursday, April 6.

The crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. when a vehicle rolled over and came to rest in the eastbound lanes of I-10. Three people were ejected from that vehicle and all three died at the scene, according to Arizona DPs.

DPS said there is no timetable for the road to reopen and that drivers should expect long delays. As of 11:15 a.m., traffic was backed up for miles as vehicles are being diverted to the feeder roads.

