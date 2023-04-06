Nogales police arrest suspects for middle school threats

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Nogales Police Department arrested suspects for making threats at Wade Carpenter Middle School in Nogales on Wednesday, April 5 at 8:25 a.m.

Nogales Police said a threat was written on a bathroom wall that warned about a shooting that would happen on April 5.

During the investigation with the Nogales Unified School District, one student was arrested and two other students who were implicated in the threat were referred to juvenile authorities for further action.

All the suspects, in this case, are facing charges for the Disruption of an Educational institution and for making Terroristic Threats.

No students or staff were ever in danger during this investigation.

Nogales police said, “We want to reemphasize that the Nogales Police Department and the Nogales Unified School District are taking a ZERO TOLERANCE approach in these cases and will continue working together to provide a safe environment for our students.”

