Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Nogales police arrest suspects for middle school threats

Nogales Police said a threat was written on a bathroom wall that warned about a shooting that...
Nogales Police said a threat was written on a bathroom wall that warned about a shooting that would happen on April 5.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:39 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Nogales Police Department arrested suspects for making threats at Wade Carpenter Middle School in Nogales on Wednesday, April 5 at 8:25 a.m.

Nogales Police said a threat was written on a bathroom wall that warned about a shooting that would happen on April 5.

During the investigation with the Nogales Unified School District, one student was arrested and two other students who were implicated in the threat were referred to juvenile authorities for further action.

All the suspects, in this case, are facing charges for the Disruption of an Educational institution and for making Terroristic Threats.

No students or staff were ever in danger during this investigation.

Nogales police said, “We want to reemphasize that the Nogales Police Department and the Nogales Unified School District are taking a ZERO TOLERANCE approach in these cases and will continue working together to provide a safe environment for our students.”

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said 42-year-old Jesus Andres Gutierrez was arrested around 1 a.m....
UPDATE: Man accused of killing Tucson woman arrested after standoff
The closure is anticipated to remain in place until 2024.
Busy interchange to close until 2024 for widening project
18-year-old Ruben Rios was found shot in a vehicle at The Ranch at Star Pass, which is located...
UPDATE: 17-year-old suspect in teen’s shooting death turns self in
File photo
Javelina attacks dog, owner in Tucson
The names of the two people killed have not yet been released.
Two killed in Tucson crash

Latest News

Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
PCSD said that a victim was shot in the leg.
PCSD investigating road rage incident in Tucson
Businesses along I-10 Frontage Road hopeful despite latest construction closures
Businesses along I-10 Frontage Road hopeful despite latest construction closures
Pima County and City of Tucson leaders kick off Sexual Assault Awareness Month with goal of...
Pima County and City of Tucson leaders kick off Sexual Assault Awareness Month to spread awareness