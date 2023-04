TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a crash this morning on Mission Road between Drexel and Irvington.

PCSD said the head-on crash was due to a person driving on the wrong side of the road.

Authorities said the driver suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.

No one else was hurt.

