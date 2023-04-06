PCSD investigating road rage incident in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to a road rage incident on Wednesday, April 5 at Oracle and River.

PCSD said that a victim was shot in the leg.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are responding to the scene to investigate further. All parties are accounted for and there is no risk to public safety.

PCSD said the investigation is ongoing.

