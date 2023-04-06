Advertise
Sexual assault suspect arrested in Tucson

Adrian Stephen Vildusea was arrested on a warrant out of Maryland.
Adrian Stephen Vildusea was arrested on a warrant out of Maryland.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man wanted for sexual assault in Maryland has been arrested in Tucson.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of 33-year-old Adrian Vildusea March 30. He had an active arrest warrant out of Baltimore County, Maryland where deputies say he was known to use social media dating sites to find and exploit victims.

The Fugitive Investigation Unit, Community Engagement Team and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department K9 Unit Located Adrian near the 400 block of West Orange Grove Road and took him into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

