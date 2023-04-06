Tucson Fire Department to host Public Safety Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Tucson Fire Department Life Safety Team is hosting its first annual Public Safety Day at the Tucson Mall located at 4500 N. Oracle Rd. on Saturday, April 8.

The event will be held in the west parking lot of the old Sears building from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

Public Safety Day is a family-friendly event where community members can learn, discover & engage with local agencies. This event will include more than 18 public safety agencies that work to ensure the safety of the greater Tucson area.

There will be fire engines, ladder trucks, ambulances, police vehicles, SWAT, K9s, drones, and helicopters on hand, as well as educational presentations and various demonstrations.

This event will also include inter-agency competitions like a basketball shot challenge, timed turnout contests and vehicle extractions.

The goal of the event is to inspire future generations by showcasing the duties our agencies carry out at a fun and interactive event.

The following agencies will be participating:

The Tucson Fire Department, Tucson Police Department,

Public Safety Communications,

Arizona Department of Public Safety,

Northwest Fire District, Pima County Sheriff’s Department,

Golder Ranch Fire District,

Oro Valley Police Department,

University of Arizona Police Department,

Rincon Valley Fire District,

Marana Police Department,

Federal Bureau of Investigation,

Air & Marine Operations,

United States Border Patrol,

Pima Animal Care Center,

Drexel Heights Fire District,

South Tucson Police Department,

Tucson Airport Authority.

If you have any further questions regarding Public Safety Day, please contact Janela Livingston or Jarrett Kelsey, the Fire and Life Safety Educators at TFDLifeSafety@tucsonaz.gov.

