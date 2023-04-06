UPDATE: Victims identified from deadly Interstate 10 crash in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the victims from the deadly crash in Marana Thursday, April 6.

DPS identified the driver of the 2005 Dodge Ram as 78-year-old Oreste Carrasco of Phoenix.

The passengers were 81-year-old Barbara Garcia-Guerrero of Phoenix and 69-year-old Maria Hernandez-Torres.

DPS says the truck rolled over and all three victims were thrown from the vehicle.

The crash shut down traffic in both directions for several hours.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.