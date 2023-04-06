Advertise
UPDATE: Victims identified from deadly Interstate 10 crash in Marana

At least three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash that caused the closure of...
At least three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash that caused the closure of Interstate 10 near Tangerine Road on Thursday, April 6.(@ThreeSonorans)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:32 AM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has identified the victims from the deadly crash in Marana Thursday, April 6.

DPS identified the driver of the 2005 Dodge Ram as 78-year-old Oreste Carrasco of Phoenix.

The passengers were 81-year-old Barbara Garcia-Guerrero of Phoenix and 69-year-old Maria Hernandez-Torres.

DPS says the truck rolled over and all three victims were thrown from the vehicle.

The crash shut down traffic in both directions for several hours.

