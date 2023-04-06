Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

WEB EXTRA: Inflation hurting pet owners and animal organizations

WEB EXTRA: Inflation hurting pet owners and animal organizations
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Inflation is starting to cool, but it continues to hit Americans hard. 13 News’ Rebecca Taylor looked into the impact inflation is having on pet owners and animal organizations. You can watch extended interviews from those organizations here.

To watch the the story by Rebecca Taylor, click here: https://www.kold.com/2023/04/06/inflation-hurting-pet-owners-animal-organizations/

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least three people were killed in a single-vehicle crash that caused the closure of...
UPDATE: Interstate 10 reopens after triple-fatal crash in Marana
William Burdett Shope, 86, and Hilda Maness Shope, 85, died when their vehicle struck a...
UPDATE: Police identify couple killed in Tucson crash
PCSD said that a victim was shot in the leg.
PCSD investigating road rage incident in Tucson
The closure is anticipated to remain in place until 2024.
Busy interchange to close until 2024 for widening project
18-year-old Ruben Rios was found shot in a vehicle at The Ranch at Star Pass, which is located...
UPDATE: 17-year-old suspect in teen’s shooting death turns self in

Latest News

Cody's Friends a pet food pantry in Tucson has seen a massive spike in demand.
Inflation hurting pet owners and animal organizations
Downtown Tucson skyline (Source: Bill Morrow)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm Easter Weekend
WEB EXTRA: Inflation hurting pet owners and animal organizations
WEB EXTRA: Inflation hurting pet owners and animal organizations
Tucson Fire Department to host Public Safety Day
Tucson Fire Department to host Public Safety Day