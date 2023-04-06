Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say

Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.(Houston Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (Gray News) – A woman in Texas is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death while their two young children were in the home.

Court documents state that 25-year-old Liliana Cervantes stabbed 32-year-old Nathan Freeman with a butcher knife three times on March 20.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers found Freeman dead at the scene with a large stab wound to his chest.

Cervantes reportedly told investigators she tried to stitch up Freeman’s wound before calling 911, KENS reported.

Court documents state Cervantes was highly intoxicated at the time of the stabbing, and KENS reports she admitted to authorities she had been drinking and blacked out.

Cervantes was arrested on April 3 and charged with murder.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The names of the two people killed have not yet been released.
Two killed in Tucson crash
The closure is anticipated to remain in place until 2024.
Busy interchange to close until 2024 for widening project
PCSD said that a victim was shot in the leg.
PCSD investigating road rage incident in Tucson
18-year-old Ruben Rios was found shot in a vehicle at The Ranch at Star Pass, which is located...
UPDATE: 17-year-old suspect in teen’s shooting death turns self in
TPD's new website to report reckless driving has seen 60 reports filed in its first week.
TPD’s Traffic Watch sees over 60 reports filed in 1st week

Latest News

Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north...
Troopers rescue bunny along Minnesota highway
FILE - Boise, Idaho, resident Autumn Myers holds a sign with the Republican Party elephant...
Idaho governor signs ‘abortion trafficking’ bill into law
Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 41, was facing multiple charges for the November 2021 death...
Man gets 15 years in prison for murder of infant daughter which he blamed on his cat, records show
Invasive weed is taking over Tucson
Do you have this weed in your yard? Experts say the Stinknet is causing major problems
This image provided by Covis Pharma shows packaging for the company's Makena medication. The...
FDA forces unproven premature birth drug Makena off market