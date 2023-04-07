4 coyotes killed in Scottsdale area where toddlers were attacked

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Officials with the Arizona Game and Fish Department have killed four coyotes in Scottsdale, not far from where two toddlers were attacked in separate incidents last month.

Wildlife officials searched an area near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Thunderbird Road in north Scottsdale for several days before trapping and euthanizing the coyotes. The animals were then sent to get tested for rabies, but all tests came back negative. Game and Fish is continuing to monitor the situation for any other reports of coyotes behaving aggressively.

Officials are warning people not to feed wild animals after dog food was found in one coyotes’ stomach. During the search, Game and Fish staff found people were leaving muffins and scrambled eggs for the animals. “People who love wildlife should understand that feeding wild animals or leaving food accessible to them is not a good practice and can put the animal and people in danger,” said Darren Julian, urban wildlife specialist for AZGFD. “When wildlife such as coyotes, javelina, bobcats, bears or mountain lions learn to associate humans with food, they lose their fear of people, and that can lead to conflict situations that end badly for both humans and wildlife.”

Families in north Scottsdale have been on edge since the March attacks. In the first case, Curt Miaso was watching his three young children play at Aztec Park when a coyote approached and swiped at his 21-month-old son, Zeke. Miaso chased the coyote away and the boy was treated for claw marks on his stomach.

Days later, Ring security video captured another attack a couple of miles away as a mother and her young son were walking up their driveway. The video shows a coyote sneak up from behind and bite the 21-month-old on his arm. Both children are expected to be OK.

Game and Fish have some tips for people on how to keep coyotes out of neighborhoods.

Remove pet food, water bowls and garbage from around your home

Feed your pets inside and never leave them unattended, especially at dusk and dawn when coyotes are most active.

Spray coyotes from a safe distance, throw pebbles in their direction, light up the area at night or bang pots and pans to keep them moving

Secure garbage cans and eliminate odors

If you come across a coyote, make loud noises and eye contact, but don’t turn away and run. You can also shout, bang pots and pans and wave sticks and brooms. If a coyote has bitten someone, call 911 and get immediate medical attention.

