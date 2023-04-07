Arizona lawmakers write letter seeking long-term future of Davis-Monthan

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Senators Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema and U.S. Representatives Ruben Gallego and Juan Ciscomani wrote to Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall, urging him to work with them to secure the long-term future of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

“Given the advantages the base offers to the Air Force, from its very favorable year-round flying conditions and considerable range space to its proximity to leading defense industry partners, it should and must maintain a critical role in our national defense,” the letter says.

The letter adds “In recent days, we have been briefed by the Air Force on its plan for the base’s mission over the next five years, and we were encouraged by the Air Force’s intention to bring new, durable flying missions to the base. Our hope is to work together, alongside the Air Force and the local Tucson community, to secure the long-term future of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and protect our national security.”

As Congress continues its work on the annual National Defense Authorization Act and appropriations, the Senators and Representatives ask that Secretary Kendall and his staff expand community engagement with Tucson defense stakeholders and other elected and community leaders, and provide regular updates to the congressional delegation on progress including facility reviews, military construction, and incoming missions.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.