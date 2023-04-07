FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Here come the 90s

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Our warming trend continues through Easter weekend with highs in the 80s.

Easter sunrise is 6:02 a.m. with a sunrise temperature in the low 50s.

By Easter afternoon, we’ll be in the upper-80s under a sunny sky.

A ridge of high pressure moving over southern Arizona early next week will bring our first 90 degree temperatures of the season, which is normal for this time of year.

Winds will pick up Wednesday as our next front approaches.

We could see strong winds on Thursday with some blowing dust possible as highs drop back into the low-80s.

Friday’s high is likely to be close to 70 degrees.

